Titans gather on Steelers logo before game

Last week, the Raiders gathered on the logo of the Chiefs before a game at Kansas City. It didn’t go well.

Today, Titans players gathered on the logo of the Steelers before their game in Pittsburgh.

At least the Titans didn’t descretate any Terrible Towels. Tennessee players did that during a key late-season game between the two teams in Nashville 13 years ago. The Titans, who won that game and secured the No. 1 seed, went one-and-done in the playoffs. The Steelers went on to win the Super Bowl.

But it’s still early. Given what happened to the Raiders last week, the Titans don’t seem to care much about superstitions.

Maybe, in three hours, they will.

