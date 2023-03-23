Titans free-agent LB Dylan Cole visits Bears

Tennessee Titans free-agent linebacker Dylan Cole is drawing interest from the Chicago Bears, a team that has already signed two free agents from Nashville.

According to the league’s transactions wire, the Bears hosted Cole on a free-agent visit on Wednesday. Chicago has previously signed former Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and right guard Nate Davis.

Originally signed by the Titans in November 2021, Cole appeared in 24 games (eight starts) over a season-plus.

He was an excellent special teams contributor who played fast and hit hard, but he got exposed when he was pushed into a bigger role on defense in because of injuries.

Former #Texans linebacker Dylan Cole visited the #Bears — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2023

Tennessee appears to be moving on from Cole after the team inked fellow linebacker Luke Gifford, who figures to take on the same role as a special teams contributor and depth option on defense.

“I know that wherever I go, my role is going to be first to just dominate on special teams,” Gifford said, per Paul Kuharsky.

“And then really just do whatever I can to help the team. Hopefully, whether that’s a little bit of linebacker here and there or whatever they see for me is what I’ll do. So, I’m excited about it for sure.”

More!

Ex-Titans TE Austin Hooper signing 1-year deal with Raiders David Long was surprised by Mike Vrabel's comments: 'It created a narrative' Titans free-agent target Denzel Perryman signing with Texans

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire