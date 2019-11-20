Titans get four starters back at practice

The bye week was good for the Titans on the injury front.

They played without four starters in their Week 10 win over the Chiefs and the time off has agreed with all of them. Wide receiver Corey Davis, defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, tight end Delanie Walker and linebacker Jayon Brown were all practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Davis missed the Chiefs game with a hip injury while Brown was sidelined by a groin problem. Walker missed three games with an ankle injury and Casey missed the last two games with a shoulder issue.

There are still a couple of days left before the Titans will issue injury designations for their game against the Jaguars, but Wednesday’s developments bode well for Tennessee being in good shape medically as they try to improve to 6-5 on the year.