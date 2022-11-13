Titans use flea-flicker touchdown to take lead over Broncos

The Tennessee Titans were having trouble with the Denver Broncos’ defense on Sunday in Nashville.

So, Mike Vrabel decided to go into his bag of tricks to try and shake things up.

The Titans coach called for a flea-flicker and it worked to perfection.

Ryan Tannehill handed off to Derrick Henry, who pitched the football back to his quarterback.

Tannehill then delivered a pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The play was good for 63 yards and after the PAT the Titans led 14-10 after trailing 10-0.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire