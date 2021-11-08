The Titans opened the season with a home-field embarrassment against the Cardinals. It got worse three weeks later, when the Titans somehow lost to the Jets.

Since then, Tennessee has won five in a row. In the last four games, they won as the underdogs. Most recently, they stunned the Rams without Derrick Henry.

It’s an amazing development, and it puts the Titans at 7-2 and in possession of the top seed in the AFC. Although things can (and will) change, there aren’t many obvious losses lurking on the back end of the schedule.

Up next, the Saints. They’re good enough to beat the Titans, but the Saints don’t seem to be in the same class as the Rams. Then comes a visit from the Texans, a trip to visit the Patriots (not an easy one), a bye week, and then a finishing stretch that consists of the Jaguars, at Steelers, 49ers, Dolphins, and at Texans.

At a minimum — and barring a repeat of the Jets game — the Titans should sweep the Texans, beat the Jaguars, and overcome Miami. That’s 11-6 as a worst-case scenario. The top seed will hinge on what the Titans can do against the Saints, Patriots, Steelers, and 49ers.

It won’t be easy without Henry, but with the defense improving the offense doesn’t need to do as much. And Mike Vrabel has shown that he can coach, that he should be one of the short-list finalists for coach of the year, assuming he even cares about such things. (He probably doesn’t.)

Regardless, the Titans are currently the hottest team in football, especially after so many high-end contenders fell apart in Week Nine. The Titans most definitely didn’t, and they’re closing in on not just a playoff spot but potentially the ability to not have to leave Tennessee at all, until the time comes to return to L.A.

Titans take five-game winning streak into stretch of winnable games to finish the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk