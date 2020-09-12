Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI

The Tennessee Titans may not have their 2020 first-round pick on the field when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was arrested for a DUI on Friday, according AtoZSports Nashville.

Wilson, 21, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. on Friday. He reportedly blew a .107 and .113 when he was pulled over. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08. Wilson posted bond at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday.

The Titans confirmed Wilson’s arrest, saying Wilson’s conduct is not “indicative of the character of our football team.”

This is confirmed. #Titans OL Isaiah Wilson was released from prison early this morning. From the team: “We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.” https://t.co/Vi2DyYW2m7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

Wilson was taken by the Titans with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Wilson off to rough start with Titans

It’s not the first time Wilson has drawn the ire of the team. Wilson was reportedly involved in an off-campus gathering at Tennessee State University in August. Head coach Mike Vrabel commented on the situation, saying the team continues to “stress the importance of good decision making” away from the field.

Wilson has also been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list twice since he was drafted by the team. Wilson’s second trip to the COVID-19 reserve list came two weeks after he reportedly attended the gathering at Tennessee State.

The Titans will open the season Monday night against the Broncos.

