Titans first-round draft bust Isaiah Wilson gets second chance, joins Giants practice squad

Isaiah Wilson is getting a second — and maybe final — chance to make it in the NFL. After washing out with both the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, Wilson joined the New York Giants' practice squad Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That's quite the fall from grace for Wilson, who was selected by the Titans with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Wilson played just one game with the team before off-field issues derailed his career. He was traded to the Dolphins in March, and made it just three days before the team cut him.

Despite his immense talent, Wilson remained on the free-agent market until Wednesday. Wilson was among the 11 players the Giants worked out Tuesday. The team is looking for help on the offensive line after losing Nick Gates for the season.

Isaiah Wilson is looking to carve out a role in the NFL with the Giants. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Isaiah Wilson arrested for allegedly speeding and DUI

Wilson's brief time in the NFL was littered with off-field issues. Months after Wilson was drafted, he reportedly broke NFL COVID-19 protocols by attending a party at Tennessee State. Wilson allegedly thought about jumping from a second story balcony to try and evade police. Wilson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list two weeks after the incident. It was the second time the team placed him on that list since being drafted.

Days before the team's first game of the 2020 regular season, Wilson was arrested for an alleged DUI. After a rocky first season with the Titans, Wilson drew criticism from general manager Jon Robinson, who said the current version of Wilson was not the player the team drafted. Wilson responded to that by tweeting he was "done" with the Titans. He later deleted that tweet.

In March, the Titans cut ties with Wilson, dealing him to the Dolphins for a future draft pick. Wilson's final straw with the Titans came in January, when he was arrested after leading police on a car chase that police say reached 140 mph.

Story continues

The Dolphins were reportedly aware of that arrest at the time of the trade, but did not know the full details. Three days after the trade became official, the Dolphins cut Wilson. He reportedly showed up late for his physical and team orientation, and did not attend two optional workouts after telling the team he would be there.

Giants hoping Isaiah Wilson can get career back on track

The Giants are hopeful being closer to home will help Wilson get his career back on track. Wilson grew up in Brooklyn. Wilson is also familiar with Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale, who recruited Wilson to Georgia.

Another nugget on Isaiah Wilson, who played at Poly Prep and is a Brooklyn native.



The scholarship offer he really wanted came from the coach who recruited him to Georgia:



Rob Sale, Giants OL coach. https://t.co/pD2k4AFYCD — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 28, 2021

Wilson has talent. If he can put his off-field issues behind him, there's still a chance for Wilson to carve out a career in the NFL. If not, it's tough to see Wilson getting another chance if he blows this opportunity with the Giants.