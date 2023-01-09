Titans fire Todd Downing, Keith Carter among 4 coaches

The Tennessee Titans have finally made the move fans were hoping for: the team has fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, along with three other coaches.

The team made the announcement on Monday evening, also revealing that offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier were given pink slips.

Downing took over from wildly-successful former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who left to take the Atlanta Falcons’ head-coaching job following two successful seasons.

Since then, Tennessee’s offense has fallen off big time. Under Downing, the Titans went from elite offenses in 2019 and 2020, to around average in 2021 to one of the worst in the NFL in 2022.

Granted, injuries and a ton of personnel changes in those two years no doubt played a part, but Downing also wasn’t good at his job and there was never a time we could say his play-calling elevated this offense in either year.

The embattled former offensive coordinator also ran into trouble off the field, when he was arrested for a DUI back in November following the Titans last win of the season in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

Carter served as the offensive line coach from 2018-22, overseeing a group that was routinely one of the worst in pass protection in the NFL in that span.

