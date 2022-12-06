Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson, which was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans official site confirmed the firing and revealed VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden will take over for Robinson for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Robinson has been the Titans general manager since the 2016 season.

The Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South, but Tennessee has lost two straight games. The team has won the division during each of the last two seasons. In 2021, the Titans finished 12-5 and were the top seed in the AFC.

Robinson is responsible for drafting running back Derrick Henry and safety Kevin Byard and signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans will search for a new full-time general manager following the 2022 season.

