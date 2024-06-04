Titans finish signing 2024 NFL Draft class

Last year, the Tennessee Titans didn’t have their entire draft class signed until late July, but this time around they got it done much quicker.

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they have inked second-round pick and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat to his rookie deal. Sweat was the only remaining unsigned draft pick.

Sweat hasn’t taken part in a practice since rookie minicamp. Head coach Brian Callahan revealed on Tuesday that Sweat is still dealing with an injury, but he’s expected to be back by training camp at the latest and could return as early as next week for the end of OTAs.

#Titans' Callahan: Sweat may be ready next week, should definitely be ready for camp. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 4, 2024

Sweat is expected to play a starting role in the middle of the defensive line in 2024. However, practice time is crucial for rookies and the more he misses, the less likely it is he has a significant role right away. That said, the Titans’ options beyond Sweat are extremely shaky.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire