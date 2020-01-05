Titans finish off Patriots with clutch completion to little-known tight end

FOXBORO - This was shaping up as a classic Bill Belichick defensive game plan.

He'd held the most efficient passing offense in the league to 14 points deep into the fourth quarter. He'd done it by encouraging Derrick Henry runs in the first half and using safeties over the top of Tennessee big-play threats A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

But he extolled the value of Titans tight ends earlier in the week, and in the end it was that position that ruined his plan.

Facing a third-and-eight situation late in the fourth quarter - after the Patriots had stopped the clock twice with timeouts and their offense was preparing to re-take the field for a possible game-winning drive - the Titans spread things out. They'd done next to nothing in the passing game all night.

Tannehill took the shotgun snap and targeted, of all people, Anthony Firkser working on safety Terrence Brooks for a critical first down. The Titans were then able to wind down most of the rest of the clock. (New England's typical tight end defender Patrick Chung left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Soon after his departure, Tannehill hit Firkser for a touchdown to go up, 7-3.)

The Patriots had one more possession, with 15 seconds remaining on their own one-yard line, and Tom Brady threw a pick-six.

Only a handful of teams used more multi-tight end sets than the Titans this year - specifically "12" - and since Week 6, the Titans averaged 11.7 yards per attempt out of that grouping. They were also a real threat to rip off chunk plays in the running game out of those looks with a 5.1 yards per carry average.

Part of the reason that package had been so successful is that it was a challenge to predict how Titans tight ends would be used from snap-to-snap. Athletic specimen Jonnu Smith could align in various positions. Same went for MyCole Pruitt or Firkser, their other two options at the position.

In last year's loss to the Titans in Nashville, the Patriots allowed Smith and Firkser to combine for four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

"In their 12 personnel, they do a good job of using multiple formations and multiple roles for those guys," Belichick said in the days leading up to the game. "Yeah, '12' can be '21.' Twelve can be '11.' Twelve could be '12' - the conventional '12' looks. Yeah, we have to identify that. I mean, that's fairly common. We've seen that - I don't know - probably eight, 10 games this year, some version of it depending on who the players are. But, it's a good way to present multiple attacks on the defense without having to change personnel."

For the season, only four teams have used 12 personnel more than the Titans. No one has used three tight end packages more, per Sharp Football Stats.

That wasn't ideal for the Patriots, who since a Week 9 loss to Baltimore have seen a larger share of tight end targets than any other defense, per Sharp. In that time, they were 15th in the NFL in success rate allowed to tight ends. Over the course of the season, the Patriots have been sound against any and all personnel groupings, but the two that've given the Patriots the most trouble relative to all the others have been tight-end heavy "12" and "13" looks.

The Patriots probably didn't want Henry to go off for 182 yards for a 5.4 average yards per carry figure on Saturday. But we've seen Belichick invite dangerous passing offenses to run the ball before. He did it against an explosive Broncos passing offense at Gillette years ago when Knowshon Moreno went off in a Patriots win. He did it as the defensive coordinator for the Giants in the Super Bowl when he invited the Bills to hand to Thurman Thomas in order to slow down Jim Kelly and the K-gun passing game.

Belichick adjusted in the second half after allowing Henry eight yards per carry through the first two quarters. He loaded up with six-man lines to slow down the run. It worked.

But the tight end position for Tennessee ended up biting them. Firkser ended the Patriots season with his third-down conversion late in the fourth. That was the Turning Point.

Anthony bleepin' Firkser.

