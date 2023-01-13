Titans’ final injury stats from 2022 campaign

One of many issues the Tennessee Titans have to figure out is how to keep their players healthy over the course of a season, as the team has been the most injured in the NFL over the past two seasons.

One year after fielding an NFL record 91 players because of injury, the Titans fell short of that mark in 2022 with 86, but that total still led the NFL and would’ve broken the previous record of 84.

The Titans finished first in “man games lost” with 339, 36 more than any other team. This stat measures how many games players missed due to injuries during the 2022 campaign.

NFL 2022 regular season, Top 5, most games missed by injured players and health protocols TEN 339

DEN 303

ARI 291

NOR 268

SEA 267https://t.co/HBPgJxYIPz — Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) January 12, 2023

Now we go to injured reserve, where it doesn’t get any better. The Titans placed a total of 34 players on the list over the course of the entire season, which ranked first in the NFL by six.

Also, Tennessee was tied for the most current players on IR to close out the season with 23, tying the Denver Broncos. Those 23 players made up over half (50.11%) of the team’s salary cap which, again, was a league-high.

Not only do the Titans personnel decisions to make on both sides of the ball, they also have to figure out how to keep their players healthy, something Mike Vrabel spoke about in his end-of-year presser.

“We’ve had two awful years as it relates to injuries,” Vrabel said. “Prior to that I think it was at a level where you could say it was in the range of normal.”

