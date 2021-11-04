Titans film study: Help us, Arthur Juan Kenobi, you’re our only hope

The Tennessee Titans completed a sweep of the season series over their long-time division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 8. It was an important win for the Titans in a game that felt like a heavyweight fight. While the positive impact of the victory was monumental, so was the negative.

The Titans have lost star running back Derrick Henry for what will probably be the rest of the regular season. There is hope that Henry will return for the playoffs, and even though the aforementioned Colts win puts the Titans in a great position, they still have to make the playoffs.

The black cloud of Henry’s absence will linger over the rest of the season. How large and devastating that cloud will be remains to be seen. Although Henry hasn’t been incredibly productive numbers-wise in the previous two weeks, his presence has an impact all in itself.

The reality is, though, when Henry isn’t going off, the Titans’ offense was still performing.

The reason for that is the same reason there should be optimism the Titans can still be one of the best teams in the league to finish out their year; a bright light shining through that black cloud, a single ray of positivity beaming down — and the Titans will need that now more than ever.

As mentioned, Henry’s presence matters, no doubt, but A.J. Brown has been the Titans’ primary weapon the past two weeks, and that will need to continue.

After a slow start to the season due to injuries, Brown has started to look like himself in the past three weeks. He started to ramp things up against Buffalo in Week 6 with seven catches for 91 yards, but in the past two weeks, he has gone nuclear.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, he went for eight catches, 133 yards and this sexy touchdown. He followed that up with his best performance of the year, going for 10 catches, a career-high 155 yards, and a score.

Story continues

Not only are these big days, but A.J. is showing up in the biggest moments as well. When Henry was being held to less than four yards per carry, these performances were absolutely necessary, and they will be even more necessary with Henry out.

The numbers are impressive without question, but what has impressed me is how it is happening. A.J. is winning one-on-one matchups with ease. He has the highest grade of any receiver in the league when going against single coverage over the past two weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

But winning is only one part of this equation. The other comes from offensive coordinator Todd Downing putting Brown in the best possible position to succeed.

As we do each week, let’s take a look at the film and see how these two elements are coming together.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

First things first, Brown has to win against man coverage. When things get real, teams blitz Ryan Tannehill and play man. We knew from Day 1 of his rookie year that A.J. was a force getting open over the middle and then getting up field, but learning how to win consistently versus straight press man was an area he needed to improve.

In Year 3, we are seeing the fruits of that improvement.

Maybe the biggest momentum swing of the day in a game full of them, A.J.’s touchdown put the Titans back in the game and swung the game back in the Titans’ favor in the darkest moment.

Tannehill had just thrown his second interception with the Titans down by 14 already. Luckily for the Titans, the intercepting player for the Colts fumbled the ball back to the Titans.

To that point in the game, the Titans had only scored points on one of their four drives, so even with the ball back, success was not a guarantee. But without fail, Brown was there to make a ridiculous play because of the position he was put in by Downing.

Downing comes out in 13 personnel because he knows this formation will get nine Colts defenders in the box, leaving a ton of open space for A.J. to operate.

The Colts won’t play Cover 2 against this personnel group because they need two safeties down in the box. Also, notice how A.J. is inside the numbers; this maximizes the space he has as well.

More Downing intelligence: most teams typically worry about the Titans going over the middle, but having the route fake in then bend out like this goes against the expectation.

Brown runs a great route, leaves Xavier Rhodes in his dust (I know, I should have had more faith) and then turns it up the sideline before racing to the end zone. Paint job.

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Now, I planned on eating my crow, but in my defense, Downing agreed with me that Rhodes on A.J. is a matchup you want to avoid, not because Rhodes is so good, but because the other Colts corners are worse.

A.J. played more snaps in the slot in this game (27) than he has in his entire career! Downing purposefully created matchups for him to take advantage of — like we see on catch No. 2.

The Titans come out in five wide with A.J. in the slot, and the Colts are playing man coverage. The Colts’ linebackers are playing a matchup-style man, where they will pass off the TE (Anthony Firkser) based on where his route goes.

Downing sends Firkser on the short drag route, which drags the linebackers up. That gives Brown enough space to get behind them with another incredible route.

A.J. shuffles at the line and then quickly plants his outside foot to generate the force to burst inside the corner. The outside step pushes the corner back enough to be wide open. Tannehill delivers a good ball and that is a first down. This is the first of four catches for A.J. on the opening drive out of halftime with the Titans trailing by three.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts broke their tendencies, as they did in Week 3, and played a ton of man against the Titans because, hey, that’s what everyone tries to do, but what that does is allow A.J. to pick his matchup.

Here the Titans get him on Rock Ya-Sin and that is never a recipe for success. Ya-Sin let A.J. go 3-3 on catches with 27 yards on the day, including this third-down conversion.

Simple curl route for A.J.. He sits down at the sticks, but I love how he slowly fades towards the sideline after he sits. Ya-Sin is playing on his inside shoulder, so this gives Tannehill more room to throw. Excellent route nuance.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The very next play the Titans go to A.J. again. The Colts are in their nickel package, so that means Kenny Moore is on the field as a slot corner. A.J. feasted on Moore all day, and Downing made sure of it.

He allowed four of Brown’s catches for 46 yards. I love the play-action call on first down, but I also love the play design. Again, teams are expecting those classic Titans hit plays over the middle AND the Colts’ linebackers are damn good at getting back into their drops quickly.

Easy adjustment for Downing. Watch how he has A.J. break outside. Brown sells it perfect, though, by taking a slightly inside course before sinking his hips and rolling towards the sideline. Teams are ready for that deep in, glance route from A.J., so countering with this type of route is perfect; it sets the Titans up in the red zone.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A reminder: this drive is the first drive of the second half. The Titans are still down 17-14 and can’t get the run game going (probably because Henry had a broken foot, but I digress). So, having four of A.J.’s 10 catches come on this drive was massive.

His fourth one here is another timely call by Downing. The Titans run a mesh concept that has Brown and MyCole Pruitt run shallow drags, Henry running a swing route to the left, and Swaim sits down on the intermediate curl.

The Colts are running a man-zone hybrid coverage, but the concept is perfect for it. Pruitt’s route pulls one of the backers to the right, while Henry’s swing pulls the other to the left. Brown running the drag through the traffic gets his man off of him as well. A.J. makes a good physical catch.

This was key for multiple reasons.

One, it was second-and-11 and the Titans needed some real yards for a manageable third down. Two, the Titans scored on that third down with a touchdown to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Three, it put the Titans ahead coming out of the half and re-established the team’s momentum from the end of the first half. Big plays in the biggest moments.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This next catch was just a strange situation.

Long third down in the shadow of their own goal post, we see a similar route and action to A.J.’s third catch. He sits down near the marker and fades outside away from Ya-Sin to make it an easier throw for Tannehill.

Brown catches and isn’t able to pick up the first, but somehow the refs called this incomplete. Head coach Mike Vrabel, looking to give some room to the punt team, but also out of sheer disbelief, challenges the call, The referees overturn the call on the field and rule it a catch, giving the Titans’ punt team some needed cushion.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the previous two catches, this was huge for the Titans even if it doesn’t wow you.

It’s third-and-17 here, and the Titans are down by three. The Colts back off in a zone to prevent the first. Smartly, Downing calls this quick hitter with A.J. in the slot.

This does two things: it ensures a substantial gain and it gives A.J. a chance to make one or two guys miss with the possibility of actually converting for the first.

Indy is a well-coached team, so this doesn’t pick up a first, but it does give the Titans a much closer field goal opportunity and a reasonable chance to get three points. This creates a 46-yard field goal that Randy Bullock promptly nails, tying the ball game at 24.

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Another great play design here to attack the Colts’ zone coverage. The Titans flood the zone on the sideline, leaving only two defenders to guard the three routes.

Marcus Johnson takes the corner deep with his corner route, and Pruitt holds the underneath defender with his flat, leaving A.J. open in between them on the out route from the slot position.

I just love seeing this from Downing; brining Pruitt across the formation, A.J. in the slot, using play-action and rolling Tannehill out to the left. It cuts the field in half to make the read easier and lets Tannehill identify the coverage quicker.

AP Photo/John Amis

The hidden importance of some of these catches cannot be overstated. We are now in overtime, it’s third-and-13 and the Colts drop into a zone.

A.J. sits on the curl, but does a great job working back to the ball so he can’t have it knocked away by Rhodes. This was a gain of 11 yards and not enough for the first, but the very next play Brett Kern dropped a punt at the 15-yard line, keeping the Colts backed up.

A few plays later, Kevin Byard makes a monster play and intercepts Carson Wentz. Because of the field position battle, the interception puts the Titans on the Colts’ side of the field with only a field goal needed to win.

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we come to Brown’s 10th and last catch of the day. It’s appropriate that we get the Colts in man coverage and A.J. lined up in the slot on Moore. Also feels appropriate that the Titans knocked themselves out of field goal range the play before this with a first-down block in the back penalty(we won’t mention it was on Brown, though). So more than converting a first down, the Titans need to find a way to get back into field-goal range.

Downing does a good job of using motion to help Tannehill confirm the coverage, then all he has to do is find his man. A.J. uses a nasty release here to push Moore out to the sideline, then plants his outside foot before pushing back inside.

This is a 13-yard gain on second-and-20. The Titans were back in field goal range with a chance to win. They ran it up the gut for two yards with Henry and then Bulletproof Bullock delivered the game-winning kick.

Brown did everything for the Titans on Sunday. He had an explosive touchdown, multiple catches to convert third downs, numerous field position impacts and setup both the Titans field goals on the day.

While Henry was limited, Brown was maximized. He was able to do this not only because of his development as a player, but also the creativity of his play-caller.

Henry deserves all the credit he gets, but the truth is this Titans offense took off in recent years once Brown arrived as one of the best playmakers in the league. The run game is the engine, but the play-action pass game to Brown is what made this offense special. That component is still there.

It won’t be the same and it will be more difficult, but Brown gives the Titans a chance to continue to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL. If the Titans hope to blow up the Death Star of a team they have in Los Angeles, they will need another massive performance from Brown.

Help us, Arthur Juan Kenobi, you’re our only hope.

1

1