Titans fans, media react to Nicholas Petit-Frere’s gambling suspension

The Tennessee Titans got hit with a bombshell earlier today as starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

According to a statement posted on ESPN, Petit-Frere emphatically claims that he did not bet on the Titans or anything NFL related, but since the bets occurred on the Titans’ premises, he’s officially being sanctioned and subsequently suspended.

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace. His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

As you would imagine, this news didn’t go over well with Tennessee’s fanbase. Petit-Frere was someone many expected to take a significant step in year two.

Needless to say, this is a major wrench being thrown into those plans.

Tennessee already has a questionable and largely inexperienced offensive line that now has another hole to fill, with not much time left to do so.

Some on Twitter chose to be upset with Petit-Frere while others are more upset with the rule itself.

Let’s take a look at how Titans Twitter reacted to today’s gut-wrenching news.

Getting 6 games for non-NFL games seems extreme to me. That shouldn’t be the punishment. Regardless, this is not ideal for a team that is already weak on the offensive line. https://t.co/ZSXBCt0IMG — Austin Nelson (@austinnelson) June 29, 2023

You get suspended more games for gambling than you do domestic violence in the NFL — Vincenzo (@HeHateV) June 29, 2023

Been saying all offseason not to rule out Jaelyn Duncan on the right side of the line, and if I'm not mistaken, I even mentioned "gambling policy" in my scouting report…. — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) June 29, 2023

#Titans OL already off to a shaky start https://t.co/bBdjwAgwfe — Canadian Titan – Will Levis Stan Account (@Canadian_Titan) June 29, 2023

Ouch. #Titans tackle depth was already zero. Have to imagine they’ll push to sign a vet like George Fant to help bridge this gap. It’s either that or try Jamarco Jones at right tackle. Either way… not good. https://t.co/JIHPKpZTf7 — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) June 29, 2023

#Titans statement on the 6-game suspension of starting RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: pic.twitter.com/ZUVWtfD1Gl — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 29, 2023

Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended 6 games for placing non-nfl bets at Titans facility. pic.twitter.com/86N8TbagCl — Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) June 29, 2023

I'm sure this falls under "stupid (bleep) that hurts the team" https://t.co/NCBmzrozI4 — Mr. 1st Down (@Mr1stDown) June 29, 2023

🤦🏾‍♂️ Just what I needed to start the work day https://t.co/7UKQpOqhpK — RJ Ellison (@_theRJshow_) June 29, 2023

Are teams really explaining this rule well? https://t.co/tArcwZwSmW — Matt (@Mattyb71) June 29, 2023

The NFL being a poor communicator on how exactly players are/aren't allowed to gamble while in bed with big gambling money is exactly what you'd expect from the NFL. https://t.co/0bxB3nuUaM — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) June 29, 2023

Another young NFL player gets a 6-game suspension for not knowing the league's gambling policy. https://t.co/IjzwjLQmPE — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) June 29, 2023

One of the Titans starting tackles says he is being suspended six games for betting on other sports than the NFL at the Titans facility. How do they know where he placed the bet? Do they track specific wifi networks used to place bets? This feels very excessive. https://t.co/W7gv98ECz3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 29, 2023

What kind of backward mess is this? Gambling is legal. I'd understand if it was on NFL games, but this wasn't. https://t.co/zxLmnYpk7H — Eddie Oreily 🐊 (@eddie_oreily) June 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire