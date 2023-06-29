Titans fans, media react to Nicholas Petit-Frere’s gambling suspension

Shaun Calderon
The Tennessee Titans got hit with a bombshell earlier today as starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

According to a statement posted on ESPN, Petit-Frere emphatically claims that he did not bet on the Titans or anything NFL related, but since the bets occurred on the Titans’ premises, he’s officially being sanctioned and subsequently suspended.

As you would imagine, this news didn’t go over well with Tennessee’s fanbase. Petit-Frere was someone many expected to take a significant step in year two.

Needless to say, this is a major wrench being thrown into those plans.

Tennessee already has a questionable and largely inexperienced offensive line that now has another hole to fill, with not much time left to do so.

Some on Twitter chose to be upset with Petit-Frere while others are more upset with the rule itself.

Let’s take a look at how Titans Twitter reacted to today’s gut-wrenching news.

