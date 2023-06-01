Titans fans, media react to Brett Kern retiring

Mike Moraitis
·4 min read

Tennessee Titans great Brett Kern will hang up his cleats after 15 seasons in the NFL. Kern and the Titans will make his retirement official on Thursday during a press conference that is set to start at 1 p.m. CDT.

Kern spent 13 of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Titans, who originally picked him up off the scrap heap after the Denver Broncos waived him in 2009.

Tennessee signing Kern proved to be one of the great steals in team history, as the Grand Island, New York native went on to become one of the best punters in the NFL during his time in Nashville.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Kern was particularly known for his sharpshooter accuracy, which enabled him to routinely pin opponents deep with precise angled punts that didn’t give teams a chance at a return.

Kern notched three Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro, and he finishes as the franchise’s leader in punts (923), gross punting average (45.9), net punting average (40.8) and punts placed inside the 20 (373).

As you’d expect with a player who was as beloved as Kern, there was no shortage of love and admiration for the franchise great coming from Titans fans and media. Here’s a look at the reactions that came from Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories