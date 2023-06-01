Titans fans, media react to Brett Kern retiring

Tennessee Titans great Brett Kern will hang up his cleats after 15 seasons in the NFL. Kern and the Titans will make his retirement official on Thursday during a press conference that is set to start at 1 p.m. CDT.

Kern spent 13 of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Titans, who originally picked him up off the scrap heap after the Denver Broncos waived him in 2009.

Tennessee signing Kern proved to be one of the great steals in team history, as the Grand Island, New York native went on to become one of the best punters in the NFL during his time in Nashville.

Kern was particularly known for his sharpshooter accuracy, which enabled him to routinely pin opponents deep with precise angled punts that didn’t give teams a chance at a return.

Kern notched three Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro, and he finishes as the franchise’s leader in punts (923), gross punting average (45.9), net punting average (40.8) and punts placed inside the 20 (373).

As you’d expect with a player who was as beloved as Kern, there was no shortage of love and admiration for the franchise great coming from Titans fans and media. Here’s a look at the reactions that came from Twitter.

Congratulations on an incredible career Brett! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qRHjLyfqjD — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 1, 2023

#Titans legend Brett Kern is retiring! Hell of a career 🫡 https://t.co/n4FdDzEX6d — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) June 1, 2023

One of the best #Titans I've covered! Best on your retirement Brett Kern! https://t.co/nHiex15OIw — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 1, 2023

Thank you Brett Kern💙⚔️ Brett Kern announces his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the #Titans#titanup #NFL #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/wpYw91Mx7N — The Sick Podcast – Talking Titans (@SickPodTitans) June 1, 2023

Now that he’s retired, thankful to have him as long as we did, and extremely thankful for this moment. Thanks Brett Kern pic.twitter.com/T94gyWQfiF — Andrew Hawkins (@DrewRHawk) June 1, 2023

One of the best Special Teamers to ever wear the Two-Tone Blue Congrats on an Amazing career Brett Kern… You were a Game Changer and Momentum Shifter https://t.co/jiCme68FYa — The 615 Podcast (@Podcast615) June 1, 2023

A punter who knew how to lay down the law 😅 Congrats on a great career Brett Kern! @Titans pic.twitter.com/0avkI5E87K — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 1, 2023

One of the greatest titans of all time — Colby Kuns (@ColbyKuns7) June 1, 2023

Titans Legend. All the best, Kern! — Ryan Tobin (@Tobesole19) June 1, 2023

We’re in good hands with Stonehouse, but man I’ll miss Brett in two tone. — rain ⚔️ TITAN TF UP (@rainIoss) June 1, 2023

retire his number 🐐 — Felix (@PlayoffTanney) June 1, 2023

Please one day contract, have him retire as a Titan, Ring of Honor, retire the number, roll out the red carpet for this man! Congrats Brett! — Chris Belcher (@chrisbelcher24) June 1, 2023

Made me fall in love with the P position. Such an amazing player and team member. Loved having brett! Retire 6, Ring Of Honor! — JohnMcCawley88 (@JCawley88) June 1, 2023

Retire 6 — Sam (@WhatsanIsett) June 1, 2023

Brett Kern was consistently one of our best players across his whole time with the team during both the good and bad years. I actually almost bought his jersey a few times across the years. His skill is so underrated, I know he left the Titans last season but dude was TALENTED. https://t.co/zXlIUlDMiX — Glenn (@MorrisMethod) June 1, 2023

