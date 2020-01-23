Titans fan arrested for threatening to kill barber shop employees after AFC championship loss

A Tennessee Titans fan who claimed he was upset over the team’s loss in the AFC championship last Sunday is facing serious charges after threatening patrons at his regular barbershop.

Gun wielded, threats made

According to WSMV in Nashville, police in the city responded to the business just after 6 p.m. ET on Sunday after getting a call that a man wearing a Titans jersey walked into the barbershop and pointed a gun at employees.

Two victims told police that Timothy L. Douglas was a frequent customer and approached the store in an aggressive manner, holding up a middle finger. One of the victims said Douglas was angry with the final score of the Titans-Kansas City Chiefs game.

The Chiefs won, 35-24, and will be in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Douglas reportedly pulled his gun, a Ruger semi-automatic, on a second male victim and pointed it at his face, saying, “I don’t play, I’ll kill every one of you” before he left the shop.

Douglas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony weapon possession. Bond was set at $70,000.

