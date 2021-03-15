Titans will face Jonnu Smith, Patriots during 2021 season

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith has found a new home in free agency after agreeing to terms to a four-year, $50 million deal with the New England Patriots, but it won’t be long until the Titans see their former third-round pick on the field.

That’s right, Smith and the Patriots will host the Titans at Foxboro during the 2021 campaign, although it isn’t clear what week that matchup will take place, as the NFL has yet to finalize the schedules for next season.

For the full list of the Titans’ 2021 opponents, click here.

Smith’s reported deal with the Pats is worth far more than we were expecting him to get annually. We figured he’d receive somewhere in the ballpark of $8 to $10 million annually, but instead he’s getting a whopping $12.5 million per, with $31.25 million guaranteed.

There was no shot the Titans were going to match that offer for an under-utilized tight end, and that’s especially true with the team being strapped for cash and having bigger needs to fill.

The Pats have been incredibly busy early on, as the team has reportedly already inked a handful of free agents, including former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Matthew Judon.

While it’s sad to see Smith leave, his signing for that much no doubt softens the blow. Now he’ll get a chance to realize his full potential in New England, and the Titans might have to witness that first hand in 2021.

Related