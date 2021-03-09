Titans will face Dolphins, Isaiah Wilson during 2021 season

The Tennessee Titans rid themselves of Isaiah Wilson in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday night that netted a return the equivalent of a ham sandwich.

The Titans swapped seventh-round picks with Miami in order to deal their 2020 first-round pick, with Tennessee getting a 2021 selection and the Dolphins receiving a 2022 pick.

What’s interesting here is that the Dolphins are actually on the list of the Titans’ 2021 opponents, with the contest set to happen in Nashville, so Tennessee could see Wilson as soon as this year.

However, there’s a few big ifs in there.

While we know the Dolphins will be there whenever the game happens (schedules haven’t been finalized yet), there’s no telling if Wilson will be.

That’s because the 22-year-old has a knack for getting himself into trouble, and with an already lengthy track record of issues, Wilson making it through an entire season without getting himself dumped is no certainty.

What’s worse for the Dolphins is that Wilson likes to party, as he’s shown time and time again, and now he’s going to South Beach to try and fix his career — good luck with that.

Even if he stays out of trouble and remains with the Dolphins, Wilson will also have to earn a starting job or get an opportunity to fill in because of injury if he’s going to take the field against his old mates.

For the sake of a great story line, and to hear the fans’ reaction in Nashville, we can only hope we get to see Wilson take the field versus the Titans in 2021.

