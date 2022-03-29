Titans FA Rashaan Evans set to visit with Falcons

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans is reportedly set for his second free-agent visit of the offseason. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Evans will meet with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. Last week, Evans met with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Alabama product already has connections to the Falcons, as head coach Arthur Smith is a former Titans offensive coordinator, and Evans also worked with defensive coordinator Dean Pees in Nashville.

A former first-round pick of the Titans, Evans showed signs of being an impact player during his first few years in the league, but not enough for Tennessee to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason.

Both he and Jayon Brown began the 2021 season as starters but eventually took a backseat to fellow linebackers David Long and Zach Cunningham.

Should Evans ink a deal with the Falcons, he’d be joining yet another familiar face, as former teammate and quarterback, Marcus Mariota, recently signed a two-year deal with Atlanta.

Related

Report: $500M proposal for new Titans stadium calls for enclosed venue Titans' Mike Vrabel: We have to punt better in 2022 Tennessee Titans' official 2022 NFL draft hat revealed

List