Titans exploring trade for No. 3 pick in draft to get QB C.J. Stroud

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft which starts Thursday night. They would like to trade out of the pick, move down and acquire more selections to fill a roster that has many needs.

At least six teams have inquired about moving up and trading with the Cardinals.

One of those teams is the Tennessee Titans, according to KPRC TV’s Aaron Wilson in Houston.

The Titans would be targeting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Carolina Panthers are expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall and the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 overall pick, are the wild card.

Recent rumors and buzz suggest the Texans are not interested in Stroud and are more likely to either go with a pass rusher like Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, or with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

If they pass on Stroud, Tennessee is a potential team to make a trade up to No. 3 overall.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill enters the final year of his contract and will turn 35 this year. Tennessee appears to be in a bit of a rebuild mode.

A trade from No. 11 to No. 3 would be costly. The Cardinals would probably be able to get an extra Day 2 pick in this draft, at least one other first-round pick in future years and another future pick.

When the Texans make their selection Thursday night, that’s when the excitement might begin.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire