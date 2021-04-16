Titans should explore trade for Broncos’ DaeSean Hamilton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans still have needs at wide receiver, and while we fully expect them to address the position in the 2021 NFL draft, it wouldn’t hurt to add another receiver via free agency or a trade.

As far as the former avenue is concerned, there isn’t much to be inspired with when looking at the options on the open market. It’s for that reason that a trade might be the best bet if the Titans want to add another wideout.

One potential route the Titans could take is trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver and former fourth-round pick, DaeSean Hamilton.

In a recent segment on NFL Network, Mike Garafolo speculated that because the Broncos have good depth at the position, they might be interested in dealing Hamilton.

If that is indeed the case, the Titans should have interest.

Over his three years in the NFL, Hamilton has compiled 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns, numbers that don’t exactly jump off the page at you.

However, he is still only 26 and has some upside in an offense that can offer him more touches, and the Titans don’t need him to steal the show, but rather provide reliable depth and experience behind A.J. Brown and Josh Reynolds.

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Hamilton offers great size for the position and has more NFL experience than most of the receivers currently on the roster. The Penn State product doesn’t qualify as a burner, but he isn’t slow, either.

As far as cost is concerned, we’d estimate the Titans could acquire Hamilton with a sixth-round pick, of which the team has two of in 2021. He’s worth taking a shot on at that price even though he might be a one-year rental.

Hamilton isn’t the only young receiver we’ve suggested trading for recently. In an article listing moves the Titans should explore ahead of the draft, we named Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller as someone the team should target after it was reported that he was on the trade block.

Related

Mike Vrabel unsure if Titans will skip voluntary offseason workouts

Titans' Jon Robinson lands in top 10 of GM draft power rankings

Projecting Titans' offensive depth chart ahead of 2021 NFL draft

List

Tennessee Titans four-round mock draft: Taking an OT in Round 1

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady makes fitting joke on 21st anniversary of Patriots drafting him

    Tom Brady reacted to the 21st anniversary of his NHL career beginning by cracking a witty joke on Twitter.

  • Power rankings: Bills’ Brandon Beane among best in GM poll

    Buffalo Bills general manager in NFL.com's general manager power ranking poll.

  • Who is the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC? ESPN’s Louis Riddick says the Colts

    Bills? Browns? No, ESPN's Louis Riddick thinks the Colts are the biggest threat to the Chiefs.

  • DeMarcus Walker announces he’s joining Texans

    Former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker announced via his instagram account that he is joining the Houston Texans. Walker had a free agent visit with the Texans last week. Walker’s post to his instagram account was tagged in Houston and had several instances of Texans logos and sights as part of the announcement. Walker [more]

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Jake Paul retracts claim of having CTE: ‘I should not have misspoken’

    Jake Paul admitted wrongdoing with his controversial claim that he had "early signs" of CTE.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

    The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.

  • Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes scrapped from UFC on ESPN 22 after 11-pound weight discrepancy

    The fight had been shifted by the promotion to a catchweight, but a major weight miss still occurred.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • NFL draft betting: There are 3 interesting teams, including Patriots, favored to draft a QB first

    There are plenty of teams that could take a quarterback with their first draft pick.

  • NFL teams drafting, changing QBs at dizzying pace

    One after another, quarterbacks once believed to be franchise cornerstones after being top five draft picks changed addresses this offseason in staggering succession. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff switched teams in a swap of former No. 1 overall picks. Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold were traded away by teams that had recently tried to build around those passers.

  • Kamaru Usman on Jorge Masvidal rematch: 'He's a tough fighter, but I'm an elite fighter'

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman explains his decision to fight Jorge Masvidal again ahead of their rematch at UFC 261 on April 24.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Analysis: Not-so-happy Harvick going through 2021 rough patch

    Kevin Harvick could very well be turning into not-so-happy Harvick any time now. The 2021 season hasn‘t been all too kind to the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, who accomplished a series-best nine victories in 2020. Through eight races, Harvick has yet to reach Victory Lane, which is fine considering there have […]

  • NFL betting: Chiefs, not Buccaneers, have highest win total for 2021 season at BetMGM

    Even with about five months until the season starts, NFL win totals are out.

  • UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results & video: Whittaker vs. Gastelum set; one bout canceled

    The pivotal middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum is set now that the UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results are official. Whittaker, Gastelum, and the rest of the fighters on the UFC Vegas 24 card weighed in Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, making their bouts official for Saturday's event. UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place inside the Apex. The former UFC middleweight champ, Whittaker is looking to continue building momentum. He lost the belt to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019. Whittaker has since won back-to-back bouts against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. Adding Gastelum to his hit list would put Whittaker in the perfect position to try and regain the belt. Gastelum is also trying to keep the wheels turning. He came out of a three-fight skid by defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 earlier this year. A win over Whittaker would not only bolster his confidence, but also his standing in the division in which he once contended for the interim title. Whittaker and Gastelum had been slated to meet at UFC 234, when Whittaker still held the belt. The bout was canceled with just hours to go after Whittaker was rushed into emergency surgery because of an abdominal hernia of the intestine and a twisted and collapsed bowel. Both fighters made weight on Friday, Whittaker at 185.5 pounds and Gastelum at 185 pounds. Zarah Fairn was 8 pounds over, UFC Vegas 24 bout canceled Zarah Fairn, who missed by a wide margin, had her bout canceled. She stepped on the scale at 147 pounds, a full 8 pounds over weight for her 139-pound catchweight fight. Her opponent, Josiane Nunes, weighed 136 pounds. With there being an 11-pound difference in weight and the severe miss, the bout was not allowed to take place. The final fighter to the scale, Tracy Cortez, also missed weight, but just barely. She initially stepped on the scale at 127 pounds. Officials brought out a curtain booth. Cortez undressed and weighed 126.5 pounds, still 0.5 pound above the limit. Pending medical clearance, Cortez's bout with Justine Kish, who weighed 125.5 pounds, will likely be allowed to continue. Cortez would forfeit a portion of her purse to Kish to keep the bout intact. With such a close miss, the penalty would likely be 20 percent. TRENDING > Amanda Nunes puts bantamweight title on the line at UFC 265 against Julianna Pena UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in video: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 'Once-in-a-lifetime' Maradona World Cup jersey hits auction block

    A "once-in-a-lifetime" signed jersey worn by late soccer great Diego Maradona in his first-ever World Cup match has hit the auction block, with the potential to fetch a supersized purse equal to his enormous fame. Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest players ever, and his death at age 60 last year plunged the world of international sport into a period of mourning. The blue-and-white striped jersey, which Maradona wore in his World Cup debut in a group stage match against Belgium in 1982, features his signature on the front in black ink and is expected to pull in an estimated $150,000 to $200,000, according to New Jersey-based auctioneer Gotta Have Rock and Roll.