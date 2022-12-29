Titans expected to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Cowboys tonight

The Tennessee Titans are making another change at quarterback. They are benching Malik Willis tonight against the Dallas Cowboys and are expected to start Josh Dobbs, as first reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Tennessee just signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad eight days ago and he will now make his first start with the Titans.

Dobbs hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Steelers, and in his career, he’s thrown just 17 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 after playing his college ball at Tennessee.

The #Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight, per source. A former @Vol_Football legend, Dobbs replaces Malik Willis against the Cowboys tonight. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 29, 2022

