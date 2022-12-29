Breaking News:

Titans expected to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Cowboys tonight

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans are making another change at quarterback. They are benching Malik Willis tonight against the Dallas Cowboys and are expected to start Josh Dobbs, as first reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Tennessee just signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad eight days ago and he will now make his first start with the Titans.

Dobbs hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Steelers, and in his career, he’s thrown just 17 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 after playing his college ball at Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

