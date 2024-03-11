Titans are expected to sign Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard is moving on from the Cowboys.

According to multiple reports, Pollard has agreed to terms on a deal with the Titans. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a three-year, $24 million deal, but there are no details about the full structure of the deal.

Pollard joins D'Andre Swift in landing new homes early in the negotiating window. Swift has agreed to sign with the Bears and reports indicate that his deal is also for three years and $24 million.

Tyjae Spears will join Pollard in the Tennessee backfield and the signing likely closes the door on whatever slim chance there was that Derrick Henry would return to the Titans. There has not been any word yet on where their longtime lead back might be playing in 2024.