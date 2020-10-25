Titans are expected to be fined $350K for COVID-19 violations

Word last week was that the Titans would be fined for violating COVID-19 protocols while avoiding other penalties and now there’s a sense of how much the organization will be fined.

NFL Media reports that the team is expected to be fined $350,000 for their violations. Those violations include a failure to wear masks at the team facility as directed and players holding workouts outside the facility after it was closed due to positive tests.

No individuals are expected to be disciplined. The league has threatened lost draft picks or game forfeits for violations, but those punishments have not been handed down.

The Raiders may be the next team in line for punishment for failure to follow protocols. Right tackle Trent Brown tested positive last week and was found to not be wearing his contact tracking device at the facility as mandated by the league. The Raiders have already been fined for head coach Jon Gruden not wearing a mask on the sideline and for a violation of locker room protocol.

UPDATE 7:59 a.m. ET: The original report from NFL Media said the Titans would be fined either $300,000 or $350,000. An update pegged the fine at $350,000.

