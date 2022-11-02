When Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked Monday about quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s outlook for playing this week, he said the team would know more Wednesday because they would see if Tannehill could get on the practice field.

Vrabel offered an update ahead of the team’s first practice session of the week. He told reporters that the team expects Tannehill to do some work during the session.

The extent of Tannehill’s participation will be listed on Wednesday’s practice report.

Tannehill missed practice last Wednesday with an ankle injury, but returned on Thursday. An illness kept him off the field on Friday and ultimately led to him being ruled out of last Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Titans expect Ryan Tannehill to practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk