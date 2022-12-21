Titans estimate Ryan Tannehill as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill “doesn’t necessarily” have to practice this week in order to play. Tannehill didn’t practice Tuesday.

“He has a great grasp of what we’re trying to do,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website.

Tannehill has a right ankle injury, the same injury that kept him out of the Texans game in Week 8 when the teams first played. Malik Willis started that game — a 17-10 win — and is preparing to start this week.

The Titans, who held a walk-through Tuesday, also estimated linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), offensive lineman Dennis Daley (not injury related), offensive guard Nate Davis (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), center Ben Jones (concussion), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (knee) and defensive back Josh Thompson (concussion) as non-participants.

Outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), offensive guard Aaron Brewer (rib), running back Derrick Henry (not injury related), safety Amani Hooker (knee), offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) were limited.

