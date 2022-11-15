Titans kicker Randy Bullock injured his calf during pregame warmups Sunday.

Bullock still kicked two extra points and a 35-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining in the Titans’ 17-10 win. He kicked off on the team’s first kickoff late in the first half but got the ball only to the Denver 18, so punter Ryan Stonehouse took over for the team’s other three kickoffs.

The Titans, who play in Thursday Night Football, did not workout kickers Monday, but they estimated Bullock as a non-participant in Monday’s walkthrough practice.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) remained out of practice. Center Ben Jones (concussion), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and receiver Cody Hollister (back) were new additions to the report, and all three were listed as non-participants.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who returned Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury, was listed as limited Monday.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (not injury related), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Derrick Henry (not injury related), linebacker David Long (neck), cornerback Roger McCreary (calf), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) also were limited.

Titans estimate Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Randy Bullock as non-participants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk