Titans escape with 21-17 win over Commanders: Everything we know

The Washington Commanders had a golden opportunity to end their three-game losing streak Sunday before falling 21-17 to the Tennessee Titans.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally had a call go his way as the Titans were called for pass interference in the end zone, giving the Commanders a first and goal from the two-yard line with 19 seconds remaining.

However, Washington had no timeouts, meaning it would have four opportunities to pass the ball into the end zone to win the game. It wasn’t meant to be, as quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line on the third-down play, securing a hard-fought win for the Titans and sending the Commanders to their fourth consecutive loss.

Let’s empty the notebook and discuss everything we know from Washington’s latest loss.

Final score: Titans 21, Commanders 17

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry waves to fans while leaving the field after the Titans’ game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Tennessee Titans 7 7 7 0 21 Washington Commanders 3 7 7 0 17

Why the Commanders lost

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumbles a snap from center against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We can give you multiple reasons why Washington lost again. Let’s give you a brief summary of each of those reasons.

Carson Wentz’s interception was the final nail in the coffin. With Wentz, it seems as if you’re almost waiting for the back-breaking play. He delivered it on his final throw of the game.

Washington couldn’t run the ball, as it finished the game with 17 attempts for 43 yards. The Commanders averaged 2.5 yards per attempt. Tennessee has a good front, while Washington’s interior offensive line is………bad.

Left guard Andrew Norwell and center Nick Martin. See above. Can’t stress this enough.

They were too reliant on big plays. The most complete drive was the final drive, which ended with a turnover.

Don’t blame the defense. They played well enough to win.

Shall we continue?

Story continues

It was over when....

No words needed. The interception ended this one.

Commanders' top performers

QB Carson Wentz: 25/38, 359 yards, 2 touchdowns, one interception

WR Dyami Brown: 2 receptions, 105 yards, 2 touchdowns

DE Montez Sweat: 6 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits

LB Cole Holcomb: 15 tackles

Game notes

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Penalties continue to plague the Commanders. Washington was whistled nine times for 71 yards. Most of these penalties were on the offensive line.

High-paid cornerback William Jackson was benched in the first half.

Montez Sweat dominated the first half, picking up his first two sacks of the season. Sweat was also a force against the run early, dropping Derrick Henry for a four-yard loss, which is difficult to do.

We asked if Dyami Brown would take advantage of his opportunities. He did. You couldn’t help but feel good for Brown, who many called a bust after just one season. Brown delivered on Sunday.

Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut after being shot twice in the leg six weeks ago. His first carry was a nice run outside for seven yards but was nullified due to a penalty. Robinson finished the day with nine carries for 22 yards. The Titans keyed against the run and were going to make Wentz beat them.

Tight end John Bates caught three passes for 39 yards. Rookie TE Cole Turner was targeted three times but did not come away with a reception in his first game.

Washington’s defense went another week without forcing a turnover.

Injuries

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41). (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Fourth-string running back Jonathan Williams was ruled out with a knee injury. We will await word to see if anyone else was injured.

What's next

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery (32). Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have a short week. They travel to Chicago to face the 2-3 Bears on Thursday Night Football. If Washington drops that one, we imagine the seat becomes warm for someone, whether it’s a prominent player or coach.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire