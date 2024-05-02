Titans end regular reason with non-league victory

May 1—BOX SCORE

At Pe Ell

TITANS 5, LOGGERS 1

Onalaska 000 100 0 — 1

PWV 104 000 X — 5

ONY Pitching — Stewart 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 5 SO; Haag 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Lyons 1-3; Vickers 1-2, R, BB

PWV Pitching — Jarvis 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Lusk 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 6 SO; Young 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Lusk 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Jarvis 2-3; Keeton 1-2, RBI, R, 2 SB

Behind four runs in the bottom of the third, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley secured win No. 15 on the year with a 5-1 verdict over Onalaska at home on Wednesday night in a matchup of Class 2B programs.

PWV (15-4) will continue its season in the 2B District 4 tournament when it faces Wahkiakum on Friday 10 a.m. in Toutle Lake. Winner of that contest will face the Ducks at 1 p.m. in a quarterfinal.

Three straight RBI base hits from Lucas Lusk, Connor Keeton and Liam Smaciarz ballooned the lead to 4-0 and Smaciarz scored on a passed ball to cap the scoring. Max Jarvis, Lusk and Aiden Young combined to strike out 13 Onalaska batters.

The Loggers (0-21) scored in the fourth on an infield error after Broden Vickers led off the inning with a single.