Titans elevate RB Jonathan Ward for Thursday's game

The Titans have added one player to the roster for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.

The team announced that they have elevated running back Jonathan Ward from the practice squad. Ward will revert back after the game is over.

Ward was also called up for last Sunday's win over the Falcons. He played three offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps in that game.

Ward also played in three games for the Titans last season and 32 games for the Falcons over the last three seasons. He has 14 carries for 58 yards and six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown over his entire career.