Titans to elevate Josh Gordon for Monday’s game

Josh Gordon is getting another shot.

The Titans are elevating the receiver from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Monday night’s matchup with the Bills, Gordon’s agent Zac Hiller told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Gordon signed with Tennessee’s practice squad after the Chiefs released him at the end of August.

After being reinstated from his latest suspension, Gordon signed with Kansas City last year. He appeared in 12 games with seven starts for the Chiefs but caught only five passes on 14 targets. He finished with 32 yards and a touchdown, despite playing 219 total snaps.

Gordon did not appear in any of Kansas City’s postseason games.

The Titans lost last week’s game to the Giants. Fifth-round Kyle Philips led the team with six catches for 66 yards. First-round pick Treylon Burks had three catches for 55 yards.

Gordon, of course, led the league with 1,646 receiving yards back in 2013.

