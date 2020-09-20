Titans elevate Jeremy McNichols, Cameron Batson from practice squad for Week 2

With the option to elevate two players from the practice squad on game day, the Tennessee Titans have decided to add running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Cameron Batson ahead of the Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both players will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Tennessee will be without rookie running back Darrynton Evans for a second straight week, which means McNichols will assume the duty of spelling star rusher Derrick Henry in the rare instances he doesn’t get the ball.

McNichols, who was also elevated in Week 1, didn’t get much work in the season-opener, as he saw just one target and zero carries.

Assuming that 2020 UDFA Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is active, Batson will serve as the Titans’ fifth receiver after fellow wideout A.J. Brown was ruled out on Friday.

The Titans and Jaguars will kick off their Week 2 battle for first place at noon CT on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee has won five of its last six against Jacksonville and hasn’t lost to the Jags in Nashville since 2013.

Related