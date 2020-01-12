Titans earn 16-point win as 10-point underdog

The combination of the Titans being such big underdogs, and winning so easily, made Saturday night’s victory in Baltimore a rare achievement in NFL history.

The Titans were 10-point underdogs and won 28-12. To win by 16 as a 10-point underdog is so rare that it was only the third time an underdog that big has won by that much in NFL postseason history.

The two previous instances when an underdog that big won by that much in the postseason were Super Bowl IV, when the 12-point underdog Chiefs beat the Vikings by 16, and the 2008 NFC divisional round, when the 10-point underdog Cardinals beat the Panthers by 20.

Hardly anyone saw the Titans’ victory coming, and basically no one could have foreseen that the Titans would win in such convincing fashion. This was one of the most surprising results in NFL playoff history.