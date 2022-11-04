Titans DT Jeffery Simmons provides bulletin board material for Chiefs’ offensive line

It seems that opponents haven’t learned their lesson when it comes to bulletin board material yet.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 on “Sunday Night Football” in a battle between a pair of AFC heavyweights. For the second time this season, a defender for the opposing team has called out the Chiefs’ offensive line ahead of the game. Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, Titans DT Jeffery Simmons told Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan that after looking at tape of Kansas City’s offensive linemen, he’s confident in Tennessee’s ability to go out and dominate them.

“We know them. They know us,” Simmons said. “They haven’t changed. And honestly, we might be missing a couple pieces, but we haven’t changed, and the same with them. I watch tape. So I’m looking at the offensive linemen that we have to play against, and I’m very confident that we can go out there and dominate them. I’m looking forward to the matchup up front. Whoever it may be. (Joe) Thuney or Trey Smith at the guard position. But I’m very confident in our defense going out there and having a great day.”

Having a spot of déjà vu, Chiefs fans? That’s because Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett made some very similar comments back in Week 4.

“I really don’t think it’s too much of a difference,” Barrett said. “I think we have a lot of favorable matchups. I think we really have an opportunity to dominate the game. I think we’ve got an opportunity to really impose our will as pass-rushers, as edge rushers in this game. We can really have like a coming out party. I know we had six sacks the other game, but we can really have a coming-out party as edge defenders in the position group for this game.”

After Barrett’s comments on the Chiefs’ O-Line, the team dropped 41 points on their defense that had allowed just nine points per game coming into Week 4. The Bucs still haven’t quite recovered from that loss either.

This clip of Simmons is already going around the locker room, with Chris Jones recently retweeting the clip of his comments on Twitter. Rest assured the offensive line has heard about it and will have a little extra motivation when they line up against No. 98 heading into this one.

