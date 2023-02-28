Titans dropped off Taylor Lewan’s belongings at his front door

Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle, Taylor Lewan, was unsurprisingly one of the recent cap casualties the team had to make before the new league year.

After spending the last nine years in Nashville, the team ultimately parted ways with their longtime left tackle following a disappointing 2022 season that saw him tear his ACL for the second time in three years.

Despite his impressive tenure that saw the Michigan product become one of the best left tackles in Titans history, his recent Twitter post shows just how cold of a business the NFL can be at times.

It appears as if the Titans essentially packed up Lewan’s locker for him and just dropped off all of his belongings outside of his house. But, hey, at least the Titans saved him the trip, and he got to keep the shoulder pads, also.

Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6koMokh6Qi — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 27, 2023

There is a chance that this may be a joke considering Lewan’s playful nature, but until he says otherwise, we will have to take this picture as proof of the Titans’ savagery.

