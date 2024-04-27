Titans draft WR Jha’Quan Jackson in 6th round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans drafted Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound wideout was named All-AAC third-team. The Luling, Louisiana, native played in 10 games last season for the Green Wave and finished with 26 receptions for 439 yards and 4 TDs.

Jackson ran a 4.42 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He’s the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.

