Titans draft pick James Williams ready to learn new position

With one of their seventh-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected safety James Williams out of Miami.

While he played safety in college, the 6-foot-4, 231-pound prospect started working at linebacker down at the Senior Bowl in February — and that’s exactly where the Titans plan on playing him in the NFL.

“It is a good adjustment,” Williams said. “I have to do some learning, have to start over from square one, like I have to learn football all over again. But I am ready for it, embracing it, and ready to put my talents on display. I’ll try to do everything I can do to make this team great.”

While the Titans do have a need for more depth competition at safety, the same can be said for the linebacker position, where the team added North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round. The hope is that Gray will not only start, but also wear the green dot.

Williams will have to earn his spot on the roster in training camp, and he’ll have a role on special teams if he does. Whatever the case may be, Williams is just happy to be in Nashville.

“It’s a blessing,” Williams said. “Only God can control where I went, and it so happened He chose for me to be in Nashville. I am glad to bring my talents to where He wants me to be.”

