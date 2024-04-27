Titans draft LB Cedric Gray with 4th round pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans selected linebacker Cedric Gray with the No. 106 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gray was first-team All-ACC last season at the University of North Carolina. He led the team with 121 tackles and was tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

Titans select Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat at No. 38

The 6-1, 234 pound linebacker started 12 games, finishing with 11 TFL, 5 sacks, INT, and 4 PBUs.

The Titans were in need of a linebacker after losing Azeez Al-Shaair to the Texans in free agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.