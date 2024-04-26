Titans draft Latham, former Catholic Memorial player, in first round

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: JC Latham celebrates after being selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - A former Wisconsin high school football player is now a Top 10 NFL draft pick.

The Tennessee Titans selected Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham with the seventh overall pick on Thursday night. The 21-year-old was born in Mississippi and grew up in Oak Creek. He played football at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha as a sophomore before moving to Florida.

Latham brings plenty of size at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds. He started at right tackle the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide, who lost to eventual national champ Michigan in the national semifinals. Latham was an AP All-SEC player in 2023.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon thought Andre Dillard could anchor the Titans' offensive line, signing him to a three-year deal in March 2023. But Dillard couldn't hold onto the left tackle job as the Titans wound up starting four different players at that spot in a 6-11 season that cost coach Mike Vrabel his job.

The Titans also started three different players at right tackle last season with Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended to start the season.

This is the second straight year Carthon has used Tennessee's first pick on an offensive lineman. He took Peter Skoronski a year ago at No. 11 overall, and he started 14 games at left guard.

Dillard was cut earlier this offseason as Tennessee gave up 64 sacks in 2023. Only Carolina, Washington and the Giants allowed more, and the Titans have to protect quarterback Will Levis better with him as their starter going into his second season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.