Titans draft JC Latham at No. 7 overall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans selected Alabama tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latham started in all 14 games last season at right tackle for the Crimson Tide. The 6-6, 342-pound tackle earned 2nd team All-American honors.

According to Titans GM Ran Carthon, Latham will start at left tackle although he played at right tackle at Alabama. Head coach Brian Callahan said he believes Latham can have success on the left side. He told the media his father Bill Callahan, who serves as the Titans offensive line coach, loves the pick.

NFL.com said this about the first round pick, “Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team’s ground attack. Latham’s body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level.”

This was the Titans’ first top 10 draft pick since 2017 where they drafted WR Corey Davis at No. 5. The Titans draft OL Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

