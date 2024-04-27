Titans draft DT T’Vondre Sweat with 2nd round pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are beefing up their defensive line by drafting Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat with the 38th overall pick.

Over the last five seasons, Sweat played in 62 games, with 18 starts for the Longhorns. He also racked up 128 tackles with five sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

This past season, Sweat accounted for 45 tackles and two sacks, along with eight tackles for loss.

Also in 2023, Sweat won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.