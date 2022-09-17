Titans’ Dontrell Hilliard, Kristian Fulton among 3 ruled out vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans will be without their No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 running back for the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

After practice on Saturday and ahead of the release of their final injury report, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard and backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones have all been ruled out for Monday night.

Losing Fulton is the biggest blow of the group, and now the Titans will be tasked with facing an elite passing attack that is loaded with impressive weapons without their top cornerback.

Hilliard was among the biggest standout for the Titans in Week 1 against the New York Giants, as he finished second in receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

With Hilliard out, we will see more of Julius Chestnut and Hassan Haskins. Neither had a touch in the season-opening loss, but Haskins was active in pass protection on Tennessee’s final drive.

