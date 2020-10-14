Titans don’t move up enough in USA TODAY’s post-Week 5 power rankings

The Tennessee Titans are moving up in the post-Week 5 power rankings of USA TODAY’s Nate Davis after crushing the Buffalo Bills, but not enough in our opinion.

Davis placed the Titans at No. 7 in his rankings, which is two spots higher than they were last week. Here’s what he had to say about Tennessee after Tuesday night’s win:

7. Titans (9): Tennessee turned in what was easily its most impressive performance of 2020 – Derrick Henry’s stiffarm of Buffalo’s Josh Norman the microcosm – staying unbeaten despite most challenging of circumstances, including several players still unavailable due to pandemic. Mad props.

The six teams ahead of the Titans are as follows:

While we have no gripes with the Packers and Seahawks being the top-two teams, a case can easily be made for the Titans to be as high as No. 3 on this list after a convincing win over one of the best teams in the NFL that resulted in Tennessee being the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

We’d certainly put Tennessee ahead of New England, who is just 2-2 after four games, and the Chiefs, who have looked bad in their last two games.

The Raiders make a strong case to be where they are after beating the Chiefs, but we disagree with the notion that they should have leap-frogged the Titans on their way from No. 13 to No. 5.

In our own power rankings ahead of Week 6, the Titans moved up from No. 5 to No. 3, with only the Seahawks (No. 2) and Packers (No. 1) ahead of them.

