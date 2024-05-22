Titans DL T’Vondre Sweat’s injury not considered serious, per report

Tennessee Titans second-round pick and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat was among the notable absences from Day 2 of organized team activities on Tuesday, and now we have an update on him.

When a veteran player doesn’t take part in the voluntary portion of the offseason program, it usually isn’t a big deal. But when a young player like Sweat doesn’t, it immediately raises questions.

As it turns out, Sweat is dealing with an unspecified injury, according to head coach Brian Callahan, which had him in the “rehabbing group” on Tuesday. It isn’t clear what he’s dealing with or when he sustained the injury, though.

T’Vondre Sweat and Nicholas Petit-Frere among Titans in the “rehabbing group” from injuries today, per Brian Callahan. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) May 21, 2024

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be anything to worry about. According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Sweat’s injury is minor and his absence was precautionary.

#Titans posted this of T’Vondre Sweat this morning, presumably from OTA Monday. He was out today and Brian Callahan said he was rehabbing something. Dot connecting suggests he suffered some sort of injury then or a concern developed since. I’ve learned it’s minor and… https://t.co/iqgdqEuPZP — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 22, 2024

It remains to be seen how long the injury will keep Sweat sidelined. We’ll be on the lookout for him when the Titans hold their next open session of OTAs next Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire