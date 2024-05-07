Titans DL T’Vondre Sweat ‘wasn’t falling’ past second round

After getting arrested for suspicion of DWI just weeks before the 2024 NFL draft, T’Vondre Sweat was expected to fall from the second-round projection he was getting throughout the pre-draft process. However, that proved not to be the case, as the Tennessee Titans took him early on in the second round.

After the draft, general manager Ran Carthon said that another team texted him to say it was going to draft Sweat right after the Titans did, which was met with a heavy dose of skepticism from fans and media alike.

But, based on a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Carthon might have been telling the truth. Fowler reports that one NFC scout said Sweat “wasn’t falling past the second round.”

“He had the DUI but he wasn’t falling past the second round,” the scout said to Fowler. “He was one of the most dominant players at the Senior Bowl. Somebody would have taken him. And I think he’s contrite about what happened.”

The Titans met with Sweat right after the DWI and Carthon said the team felt comfortable enough with the meeting not to take Sweat off their board, noting how he believed Sweat took accountability for the mistake.

With all that behind him and a fresh start ahead of him, Sweat will look to earn a starting role next to Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day in his first season in the NFL.

