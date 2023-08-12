Titans DL Shakel Brown carted off with ankle injury

Titans defensive tackle Shakel Brown was injured with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter. The Titans quickly ruled him out of a return to Saturday's preseason game after he was carted off.

That was the second sign it likely is a serious injury. The first was when Brown slammed his helmet in frustration as the team's medical staff tended to him.

Brown injured his ankle, and Paul Kuharsky of paulkhuarsky.com reports Brown likely is done for the season.

The Titans signed Brown as an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 draft, and he had a chance to make the roster at a position lacking depth. The Troy product was No. 3 on the depth chart behind Jeffery Simmons and Jaleel Johnson.