Titans DL Jeffery Simmons’ top-10 plays of 2022

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had another impressive season in 2022, but there’s no doubt it could’ve been better.

After notching 5.5 sacks over the first eight weeks and looking like a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Simmons’ play dipped and he managed just two over the final 10.

However, that drop in sack production coincided with Simmons picking up an ankle injury in Week 8, and it’s an injury that hampered him throughout the entire rest of the season.

Yes, Big Jeff is human.

Simmons still managed to gut it out and play in 15 games (it likely would’ve been 16 if not for a meaningless Week 17 game), and he still made an impact, but it was clear he wasn’t healthy enough to make as big of an impact as he’s capable of.

Simmons enters the 2023 offseason with one more year on his rookie deal via the fifth-year option, but he’d prefer to have a contract extension done before taking the field next season.

The Titans have to make sure they secure one of their franchise cornerstones, who will no doubt command a massive pay day. What Tennessee can’t do is let this become another A.J. Brown situation.

