Titans’ Dillon Radunz posted brutal PFF pass-block grade vs. Bucs

After what we’ve seen through training camp and the first two games of the preseason, it appears the Tennessee Titans might have a problem on their hands with offensive tackle Dillon Radunz.

The 2021 second-round pick was thought to be the favorite to start at right tackle in 2022 after a quiet first season but has struggled in his quest to lock up the starting job in a competition with Nicholas Petit-Frere.

The North Dakota State product struggled in preseason Week 2 after an up and down week of joint practices.

Not only did he commit a penalty, but Radunz allowed multiple pressures, putting together a a performance that did not instill much confidence he’s the answer at right tackle.

Unsurprisingly, Pro Football Focus was not kind to Radunz’s pass-blocking, as the outlet gave him a putrid, Jamil Douglas-esque grade of 17.8 in that area.

Making matters worse for Radunz, PFF had him vastly outperformed by Petit-Frere, who recorded a very respectable 74.3 pass-block grade. The Titans rookie also bested Radunz in overall grade, 54.3 to 27.4.

Comparing @PFF grades for Petit-Frere, Radunz vs. Bucs:

Run-block Pass-block Overall Offense

Petit-Frere 52.9 74.3 54.3

Radunz 55.8 17.8 27.4 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 21, 2022

The only area Radunz topped NPF in was in run-blocking, but it wasn’t by much, with the second-year pro sporting a 55.8, a shade under three points higher than Petit-Frere.

Of course, PFF’s grading system is far from the end-all-be-all in evaluation, but it’s another sign that this competition is a lot closer than many of us expected it to be and Radunz has a real shot of losing out.

Now, this isn’t to say Petit-Frere is lighting the world on fire. Granted, he’s been respectable, especially for a rookie, but Radunz is losing this battle more than Petit-Frere is winning it.

Story continues

Related

Titans' Kyle Philips talks impressive punt returns vs. Bucs Titans' Kevin Byard ranked as top safety on NFL top 100 list Titans' Rashad Weaver reacts to standout performance vs. Bucs

List

Snap counts from Titans' preseason Week 2 win over Bucs

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire