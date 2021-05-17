Titans’ Dillon Radunz listed among NFL rookies in best position to succeed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Offensive tackle and North Dakota State product Dillon Radunz couldn’t have entered into a better situation than the one he landed in after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

After striking out with Isaiah Wilson in 2020, the Titans needed to find their right tackle of the future, and Radunz will have an opportunity to seize that role immediately.

That’s because the Titans didn’t sign a surefire starter at right tackle after the release of Dennis Kelly, and instead will have two career backups in Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm competing with Radunz for the job.

Hall-of-Fame talent evaluator and NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt believes Radunz is one of eight incoming rookies who is in the best position to succeed with their new teams.

Still smarting from the decision not to exercise right tackle Jack Conklin’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season — which precipitated Conklin’s departure for Cleveland as a free agent — and from the implosion of rookie first-rounder Isaiah Wilson, the Titans addressed their deficiency at the position by using a second-round pick on Radunz. Though Radunz played left tackle at North Dakota State, where he excelled at protecting No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance’s blindside, he did pre-draft work at right tackle in preparation for a possible move. I like Radunz a lot, and he’s in great position to provide an immediate boost to a unit that dropped from eighth in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of offensive lines in 2019 to 15th without Conklin last season.

Radunz played primarily on the left side in college, protecting the blindside of No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, but he did plenty of work on the right side leading up to the draft, so he is prepared to transition there.

Some experts even believe Radunz could play guard at the next level, offering the potential for versatility.

As good as he was in pass protection (he allowed zero sacks in his final two seasons at NDSU), Radunz is also familiar with a power-run scheme and he excelled as a run-blocker in general as a Bison.

On the surface, the fit of Radunz with the Titans appears to be perfect, and we couldn’t agree more that he’s in a great position to excel in Nashville, both in 2021 and for the long haul.

Related

Are Titans doing enough in the analytics department?

Tennessee Titans' offseason roster among the oldest in the NFL

9 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

List

What Titans' Mike Vrabel, draft picks said after Day 2 of rookie minicamp

Recommended Stories

  • Delano Hill, Kendall Donnerson sign with Panthers after tryouts

    Carolina announced a couple of additions to their roster on Sunday. Safety Delano Hill and defensive end Kendall Donnerson both earned contracts with the team after trying out at the Panthers’ rookie minicamp. Hill was a 2017 third-round pick by the Seahawks and played 40 games for the team over his first three seasons. He [more]

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy impressed with Justin Fields’ first day at rookie minicamp

    The Chicago Bears opened rookie minicamp on Friday. According to comments from Matt Nagy, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields was impressive.

  • Trevor Lawrence discusses first days of NFL practice, being on pitch count

    Trevor Lawrence has two NFL practices under his belt and likes the progress he's been able to make in the process despite limited reps.

  • ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Actor Finn Little Talks Bonding With Angelina Jolie

    ET spoke to the stars of the new film, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on May 14.

  • Watch The Black Keys Perform ‘Going Down South’ and ‘Crawling Kingsnake’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    To celebrate the release of their 10th studio album, Delta Kream, The Black Keys performed the album's first two singles for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night. The Late Show posted the band's performance of "Going Down South" (a cover of a classic R.L. Burnside tune) on its YouTube page in anticipation of the show…

  • Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

    Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder's-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.

  • Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

    The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.

  • After UFC cancellation, Amanda Ribas still struggling with symptoms during second bout with COVID-19

    The UFC contender is still in Las Vegas quarantining almost a week after her fight cancellation.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • All-time NASCAR Cup Series winners

    The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 13 of 2021 season (Dover International Speedway) […]

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference's ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday's play-in game against the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers were 1-2 against Charlotte and lost 114-97 in Indiana on April 2.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

    MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Early look at top-12 rankings for 2021-22

    With the NBA regular season wrapping up, let's see what the first round of 2021-22 fantasy basketball drafts could look like.

  • How COVID-19 vaccines could impact the 2021 NBA playoffs

    Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.

  • Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

    The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.

  • Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

    T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

  • Olympics-After beating cancer and COVID, Lowe refuses to back down

    Olympic medallist Chaunte Lowe said that beating breast cancer only to come down with a potentially life-threatening case of COVID-19 has added fuel to her desire to defy the odds and make a fifth U.S. Olympic team. In 2019, the American high jumper discovered a lump and, after initially being told by a doctor not to worry about it, later discovered it was an aggressive form of cancer that required a double mastectomy and gruelling chemotherapy sessions. Lowe rallied after the treatments and was confident in her chances of making the team when, a few months ago, her eldest child began displaying symptoms of COVID-19, a disease the 37-year-old was told to avoid at all cost given her compromised immune system.