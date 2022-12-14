The Titans have a linebacker on the way back to the lineup.

The team announced on Wednesday that Zach Cunningham has been designated for return from injured reserve. Cunningham has missed the last five games with an elbow injury and he also missed three games with the injury before going on the list.

Cunningham started the five games that he did play for the Titans this season. He was credited with 24 tackles and one pass defensed.

The Titans have made several changes to their linebacking corps recently. They released Ola Adeniyi and Joe Schobert and placed David Long on injured reserve, which leaves Dylan Cole, Jack Gibbens, Joe Jones, and Monty Rice as the inside linebackers to go with Bud Dupree, Tarell Basham, and Rashad Weaver off the edge.

Titans designate Zach Cunningham for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk